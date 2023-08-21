Dams to be drained by 2025, roads reconstructed

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Dams to be drained by 2025, roads reconstructed

  • Updated
  • 0
Pretty Prairie Dam

Pretty Prairie Dam is on Pretty Prairie Road north of Tyler Road in Battle Ground. Changes approved Monday bring the price of the Pretty Prairie Dam project to over $383,000.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — By 2025 two dams in Tippecanoe County will be decommissioned. Amendments to the plans were approved at Monday's Tippecanoe County Commissioner's meeting.

Tippecanoe County Highway Director Stewart Kline said "decommissioning" means the dams will be drained and restored to scenic creeks.

"The dams had been receiving failing marks for quite some time from [Department of Natural Resources] dam inspectors," he said. "They weren't really built to be dams, they're road embankments."

The road at both locations will be rebuilt with a new culvert. Bidding for reconstruction of the dams will not start until late next year.

"The best, safest, most economical result is to decommission the two dams," Kline said.

Changes approved Monday bring the price of the Pretty Prairie Dam project to over $383,000.

Pretty Prairie Dam is on Pretty Prairie Road north of Tyler Road in Battle Ground.

The total cost of the Marsh Lake Dam project is over $416,000. The Marsh Lake Dam is on County Road 900 East.

The funds for both projects come from the American Rescue Plan Act. 

