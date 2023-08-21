Dams to be drained by 2025, roads reconstructed

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — By 2025 two dams in Tippecanoe County will be decommissioned. Amendments to the plans were approved at Monday's Tippecanoe County Commissioner's meeting.
Tippecanoe County Highway Director Stewart Kline said "decommissioning" means the dams will be drained and restored to scenic creeks.
"The dams had been receiving failing marks for quite some time from [Department of Natural Resources] dam inspectors," he said. "They weren't really built to be dams, they're road embankments."
The road at both locations will be rebuilt with a new culvert. Bidding for reconstruction of the dams will not start until late next year.
"The best, safest, most economical result is to decommission the two dams," Kline said.
Changes approved Monday bring the price of the Pretty Prairie Dam project to over $383,000.
Pretty Prairie Dam is on Pretty Prairie Road north of Tyler Road in Battle Ground.
The total cost of the Marsh Lake Dam project is over $416,000. The Marsh Lake Dam is on County Road 900 East.
The funds for both projects come from the American Rescue Plan Act.