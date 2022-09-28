Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday.
The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
The upgrades at the Frances Wooden Park will include new play structures for children of all ages, new musical features that kids can play with, and a new shelter where neighbors can gather.
The city also wants to maintain the historical significance of the site, which used to be a stop on the underground railroad.
CEO of the Montgomery County Community Foundation, Kelly Taylor, says this overhaul will have a positive impact on the neighborhood.
"[It's] an opportunity to gather some place and maybe get to know who your neighbors are," Taylor said. "And an opportunity for kids to get out in a green space and fresh air and play in a very nice park. And so that's the benefit that we really see. We're building that community."
According to the Mayor of Crawfordsville, Todd Barton, the Kathy Steele Park has become the focal point of that neighborhood and he hopes this project will have a similar outcome.
Residents of Crawfordsville will have the chance to vote on some of the decisions being made about the plans for the park. There will be a public input meeting on Wednesday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Bethel AME Church.