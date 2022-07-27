Crawfordsville Police Department recruiting new officers

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Crawfordsville Police Department is looking for new officers to join the ranks of law enforcement.
The department offers on-the-job training and lots of opportunities for career advancement through promotions. There are opportunities in SWAT, K-9, field training, investigations, and more.
Being an officer is a challenging job but also gives them the chance to interact with people in the Crawfordsville community.
Assistant Police Chief Bob Rivers said that officers should be able to think critically.
I can't say you have to be insanely intelligent, but you need to be able to work through people's problems and be intelligent enough to help them solve it," Rivers said. "We are looking at trustworthy people, people that can hold things in confidence if need be, and just all around good people."
Rivers also told News 18 that officers are in high demand.
"It seems like that we're perpetually in a hiring process," Rivers said. "Right now, our department is becoming very young, some of the older officers, much like myself, are starting to retire out, and we're always looking for new officers. ... We actually are competitive and comparable as far as money and salary-wise as other agencies in the area, and we'd love to have you come work with us."
All qualified individuals have to pass a physical agility test, written test, background and polygraph examination, physical and psychological evaluation. You also must complete the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy basic training course within one year of your hire date in order to be sworn in as an officer.
If you would like to learn more about being an officer, click HERE.