Coyote Crossing Golf Club hosts Tyler Trent Golf Outing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Registration is underway for the Tyler Trent Golf Outing.
The event raises funds for Purdue's Center for Cancer Research, in honor of Tyler Trent, who died of osteosarcoma cancer in 2019. This year's golf outing is September 9 at the Coyote Crossing Golf Club.
Jim Vruggink is the Executive Director for the Joe Tiller chapter of the National Football Foundation. Vruggink says it will build on $12,000 raised for cancer research the first year the event was held.
"The Joe Tiller Chapter of the National Football Foundation took over the sponsoring of this golf outing a couple of years ago, and this is the second consecutive year that we've hosted," Vruggink said. "So we're looking for great success once again."
If you would like to register for this event, click HERE.