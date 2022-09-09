Coyote Crossing Golf Club hosts 2022 Tyler Trent Golf Outing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a beautiful day for golf, and an even better one to golf for a cause. The Tyler Trent Golf outing took place at Coyote Crossing Golf Club Friday afternoon.
The event raised funds for Purdue's Center for Cancer Research. The outing is done in honor of Tyler Trent, who died from osteosarcoma cancer two years ago.
The Joe Tiller chapter of the National Football Foundation sponsors the event for the second consecutive year. A celebrity guest also took part in the event, former Purdue and Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton showed his support at the golf outing.
"It was a great event to come out and support Tyler Trent and the cancer research here at Purdue," Orton said. "We had a lot of good groups on a nice day and had fun on the golf course and raised a bunch of money."
The organizers of the outing were not able to get News 18 Friday's total funds just yet, but it will tag onto last year's $12,000 that was raised.