County Road 500 North back open

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One route around the River Road construction is now back open.
The project dates back to 2021 when the county began a widening and utility relocation project.
The project was proposed after a highway safety audit deemed the River Road 500 North intersection to be unsafe. This project was paid for primarily from federal highway funds.
Part of the project used a new concrete technology. The new walls that reinforce the hillside are made of sprayed concrete, then formed to look like natural occurring rock.
500 North is back open for use, but a traffic light will be installed shortly to complete the project.