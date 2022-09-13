County Council holds hearing, now decides whether to remove township trustee

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A public hearing Tuesday morning has brought Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles one step closer to possibly being removed from office. At the hearing the Tippecanoe County Council heard testimonies from those who think Coles should no longer be trustee.
Fairfield Township board members, former township employees and a concerned resident spoke at the meeting. This was the latest in a series of steps to oust Taletha Coles before the end of her term as trustee in January.
The county council could not take any action during the hearing. They now have to wait until ten days afterward to adopt a resolution. The Council's resolution has to have the same reasons for removal as the Commissioners' did at the end of August; the reasons being Coles refusing or neglecting to perform duties of her office and personal use of township funds.
Attorney Doug Masson told the council they can't base their decision on whether or not they think Coles is a good trustee.
"[The council has] got to decide whether, on the duties side of it, whether there's been enough [evidence of Coles not carrying out her duties]," he said. "This [decision isn't based on] just doing the office badly, it's closer to not doing the job at all."
Township Board member Monica Casanova was the first to speak to the council about Coles' conduct. She said Coles used thousands of dollars in Township funds at nail salons, restaurants and to pay for spa treatments and personal exercise equipment.
"I believe this township and community deserve better and I urge you to remove Trustee Coles," she said in conclusion of her testimony.
"I don't think people realize how rarely she was doing her job," Former Township Employee Trisha Fogleman said. She told the council she contacted the state board of accounts after witnessing evidence of Coles' personal spending of township funds.
"I know she only has a short time left in office, but this woman is capable of spending a lot of taxpayer dollars unnecessarily," Fogleman said. "I'm passionate about the township offices, I feel they do have the capacity to do so much good and I love this community. We deserve someone who is trustworthy as trustee."
Coles was not present at the public hearing.
After hearing the testimonies, council members Barry Richard, Ben Murray and John Basham said they want to move forward with the vote quickly.
If they adopt a resolution, a ruling is then made by a local judge.
The council is scheduled to meet Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. to vote on whether or not to move forward with a resolution.
News 18 has reached out to Coles for comment after the hearing, as of the publication of this article she has not responded.