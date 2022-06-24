Councilor pushes for cops in every school

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In the aftermath of mass shootings across the United States, one Tippecanoe County Council member is calling for change. News 18 spoke with John Basham to find out why he says there's no time to wait.
During a recent county council meeting, John Basham challenged commissioners, the sheriff, and Tippecanoe School Corporation to put a police officer in every school.
"We need to do it now. Not wait any longer," Basham said.
Tippecanoe County Council member and Republican, John Basham said the recent Texas school shooting deeply affected him.
"We as adults: These murders, these killings, are on our generation," he said.
Basham said that putting a police officer in every school should be a top priority.
"We only have three to five resource officers for 19 schools," Basham said. "I say this is a priority. We either cut back somewhere else or find the money."
The council sets the budget every year while commissioners approve new positions.
"I'm very confident we can come up with a plan, and maybe that plan doesn't put an officer in every single school tomorrow or even next year because, keep in mind, recruiting a police officer is still a process in and of itself," Tippecanoe County Commissioner, Tracy Brown said.
"It would be a huge undertaking," Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.
Despite this, Goldsmith is supportive of the idea. He says no cent is spared when it comes to fire safety in schools.
"It doesn't cost nearly as much to put a police officer in a school to help people from stop coming in and slaughtering our kids," Goldsmith said.
Uvalde police officers faced criticism for waiting more than an hour before rushing into Robb Elementary School.
So is more law enforcement the answer?
"I think the person is going to be less likely to plan something out knowing that there's somebody on the other side that's trained and ready," Goldsmith said.
Basham recognizes the push for police in schools should be in tandem with gun reform and mental health resources.
"It's the craziest thing that an 18-year-old can walk in and get an AR-15? Give me a break. Come on now. That's crazy," Basham said. "Yes, mental health is a challenge, also, but you can't wait. We have to be prepared. We have to be on defense."
Goldsmith said that it's up to county councilors and commissioners to find the money and approve the positions.
He's supportive of hiring military veterans and retired police officers for the jobs, but he noted that working as a school resource officer is tough and it's not for everyone.
TSC Superintendent Scott Hanback wasn't immediately available for comment Friday.