Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Copper Moon locations becoming Java House

Employees have been going with the flow through Copper Moon's change to Java House

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Locally- based coffee shop Copper Moon has been sold to Central Indiana-based company Java House. You can still get Copper Moon coffee just not in a Café environment anymore.

With a new owner comes new products and Java House has many to share.

Current Shift Lead Delaney Dettler says the food is a bit more intricate using ingredients such as caramelized onions.

She also said all the coffee is cold brew based and no espresso will be offered.

The Sagamore Parkway location where Dettler works will close later this week for renovations. 

"As for the other locations, the one on campus called High Vine, that one is closing for the summer and that's when it's gonna get renovated. The one in Lafayette's kind of whenever we get around to it," Dettler explains.

She went on to say the renovations of their location should last about two months

You can still purchase Copper Moon Coffee on their website.

