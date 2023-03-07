Copper Moon locations becoming Java House

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Locally- based coffee shop Copper Moon has been sold to Central Indiana-based company Java House. You can still get Copper Moon coffee just not in a Café environment anymore.
With a new owner comes new products and Java House has many to share.
Current Shift Lead Delaney Dettler says the food is a bit more intricate using ingredients such as caramelized onions.
She also said all the coffee is cold brew based and no espresso will be offered.
The Sagamore Parkway location where Dettler works will close later this week for renovations.
"As for the other locations, the one on campus called High Vine, that one is closing for the summer and that's when it's gonna get renovated. The one in Lafayette's kind of whenever we get around to it," Dettler explains.
She went on to say the renovations of their location should last about two months
You can still purchase Copper Moon Coffee on their website.