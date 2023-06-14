Convicted murderer sentenced to 60 years for stabbing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A convicted killer will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a sentencing hearing at the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.
Nike Haynie is sentenced to 60 years in the Department of Corrections for the stabbing murder of Marc Sherwood in 2020.
During the sentencing hearing, Brian Kocher of the Greater Lafayette Legal Defense fund and Nike's mother, Tawanda Haynie, spoke on his behalf.
They both called Nike a kind and loving person.
"Nike is the kindest soul that I know," Tawanda said. "He will do anything he can to help someone else. Nike wanted to be a lawyer, Nike wants to be a lawyer."
Three people then gave victim impact statements including Marc's brother, Brian Sherwood, and Marc's sister-in-law.
All three pleaded with the judge to give Nike the maximum sentence of 65 years.
"I feel like giving someone like this anything less than the maximum sentence would be a slap in my face," Brian said to Judge Sean Persin during his statement.
The prosecution played voicemails left to Nike by Marc Sherwood before his death, most of which consisted of Marc asking when Nike would return home, asking for a call back, and saying he loved him. Hearing the late man's voice had many of Sherwood's family members and loved ones in tears in the gallery.
When Persin began speaking at the end of the hearing, he said he "Can't even comprehend," how Nike believes he could become a doctor or a lawyer one day, as Haynie said during the Presentence Investigation, now that he is a convicted murderer.
"I don't think Nike Haynie has comprehended what is ahead for him," Persin told the court.
"I don't think you understand," he said, addressing Nike directly. "For all practical purposes, two lives were ended that day [Marc Sherwood was stabbed]. Those years of getting married, those years of having children, [for you, they] are all gone."
Persin said he considered the brutality of the stabbing and the fact that Marc could not defend himself as aggravating factors.
"[This was] a brutal killing," Persin said. "A brutal killing. We could talk about the 12 stab wounds from our expert that testified. And if you recall, there were more wounds than that, because the knives, on some occasions, went all the way through the body."
Mitigating factors included Nike's young age when the crime was committed.
"Our laws are designed to rehabilitate people, and you are capable of change. We hope that you can change," Persin said. "We hope you go to school, we hope you help others while you're in custody. I mean, time will tell."
As for probation, Persin told Haynie he would have to earn it and ask another judge.