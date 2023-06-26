Construction to start within weeks on new West Lafayette park

WEST LAFAYETTE, (Ind.) — Construction on the first new West Lafayette park in 25 years will start within the next couple of weeks.
Cason Family Park will be built on about 30 acres on Cumberland Avenue, near U.S. 231.
It will cost about $18 million to build. 14 acres were donated to the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Foundation by Lynn Cason, caretaker of the 144-year-old Morris Schoolhouse.
The remaining acreage was bought for about 285 thousand dollars by the city.
Playgrounds, trails, and the restored schoolhouse will all be part of the city's newest park.
"It's so exciting," West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Superintendent Kathy Lozano said. "It's been a long time coming. This project started about eight years ago, and it's taken eight years to get to the point where we're just ready to build. And it'll take another couple years before we'll be able to use it."
The park will feature a pond with kayaks, row boats, and an area for community movie nights and other gatherings.
Lozano said the park should be open to the public by late spring of 2025.
"More and more people live in that area of town [where the park will be built]," Lozano said. "We really needed some kind of a connection out there, and a place for people that are living in that area to have recreation."