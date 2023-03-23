Conservative political commentator's visit sparks protests at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Protests were sparked as a result of conservative political commentator Michale Knowles’ visit to Purdue University on Thursday.
As News 18 previously reported, Purdue College Republicans brought Knowles to the campus to speak.
He is controversial due to statements that he has made in regards to the L-G-B-T-Q community. That controversy followed him to Purdue on Thursday evening.
Protestors gathered in front of the Purdue Memorial Union with signs and their voices. Speakers among the crowd came forward to lead chants.
At one point an individual wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat attempted to stand up and speak to the protestors. That person was quickly surrounded, as several from the crowd started chanting and yelling to drown the individual out.
As protests moved inside, Purdue Student Government hosted an L-G-B-T-Q block party across the sidewalk in the Stewart Center at the same time.