Conservative political commentator's visit sparks protests at Purdue

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.9 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Conservative political commentator's visit sparks protests at Purdue

  • 0

Protests against Michael Knowles' visit to Purdue and reaction from students and community members.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Protests were sparked as a result of conservative political commentator Michale Knowles’ visit to Purdue University on Thursday.

As News 18 previously reported, Purdue College Republicans brought Knowles to the campus to speak.

He is controversial due to statements that he has made in regards to the L-G-B-T-Q community. That controversy followed him to Purdue on Thursday evening.

Protestors gathered in front of the Purdue Memorial Union with signs and their voices. Speakers among the crowd came forward to lead chants.

At one point an individual wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat attempted to stand up and speak to the protestors. That person was quickly surrounded, as several from the crowd started chanting and yelling to drown the individual out.

As protests moved inside, Purdue Student Government hosted an L-G-B-T-Q block party across the sidewalk in the Stewart Center at the same time.

 

Tags

Recommended for you