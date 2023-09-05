 Skip to main content
Concord road construction underway, will remain closed three months

Concord Road Construction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Concord Road is officially closed as construction starts on a new roundabout.

No traffic is allowed between Marcasite Boulevard and Promenade Parkway.

A roundabout is being added at the intersection of Concord Road and Eppingham Drive.


The roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord Road.

As we have previously reported, traffic jams had officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway. This new roundabout is part of the plan to reduce them.

Concord Road is set to be closed for about three months. 

