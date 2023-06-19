Community leaders reflect on Juneteenth

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — June 19 is known as Juneteenth. A celebration of all enslaved people knowing they were free by executive decree.
As the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian writes on their website, the federal holiday marks when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas on June 19, 1865.
They told the enslaved people of Texas about the Emancipation Proclamation two years after it went into effect, making them the last to know of their freedom.
CBS News reports President Joe Biden signed legislation adding Juneteenth to the government holiday calendar in 2021 after the holiday came to the forefront of national conversations in 2020.
The Black Lives Matter movement played a significant part in bringing this piece of history to the public's attention.
It's a relatively new holiday for some, but not for all.
As a native Texan, Tippecanoe County librarian Jos Holman has been celebrating Juneteenth long before it became a federal holiday.
"It was a disconnect, coming to Indiana and specifically, initially to Mount Vernon, Indiana and now Lafayette, Indiana," Holman said. "Initially, [there] were no true celebrations [or] acknowledgements of Juneteenth until three to four years ago here in this community."
"I think the idea of stopping, acknowledging, recognizing that, in some instances, people endured slavery as an enslaved people two more years than necessary," he said. "Which is really tragic in some sense, and yet, it's still great that they finally did understand that they were free, and therefore could celebrate their freedom."
Purdue University Black Cultural Center Director, Anne Edwards, said Juneteenth is a reminder that in the United States, everyone's rights did not come at the same time.
News 18 asked what the holiday means to her.
"It's hard, it's even hard for me to articulate," Edwards said. "And I think that is because it is such a heavy question."
She said it's a point of pride, a point of celebration and a real emancipation brought by shared knowledge.
Juneteenth represents the opportunity to create and cultivate a life "For yourself and for your family, and for generations after," Edwards said.
To Edwards, this holiday is about understanding the tapestry of the African American Experience.
It's all part of a healing journey.
"As a nation, to heal," Edwards said, "I think celebrations continue to bring forth that awareness."
And when it comes to that journey of collective healing, she remains hopeful.