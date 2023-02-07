Community input night for Lafayette Skate Park this Thursday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Faith East Community Center is holding a Skate Park Community input night.
As News 18 has previously reported, the Skate Park is being replaced by locker rooms for the nearby Faith Christian School.
The meeting is being held to discuss possible directions to go with the Skate Park during and after construction of the east side projects. All members of the community are welcome to join and give their input on the situation.
The goal is to build a new public Skate Park since this was the only one in the city.
Executive Director of the East Center Josh Hill says there will be another Skate Park in the future, "So Skate Parks not closing. We've got a couple large expansion projects for the east side campus here. So what we're trying to determine right now is what's the best place for the Skate Park".
The community meeting will take place this Thursday at 6 p.m.
It will be held in the loft at the Faith East Community Center where the Park is located currently.