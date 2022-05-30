Community comes together to honor the ultimate sacrifice

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For some, people celebrate Memorial Day with cookouts or family get-togethers.
Some see it as the start of summer.
But for many families, today takes on a different meaning.
The Tippecanoe County Veteran's Council held an event Monday to shine a light on the meaning of Memorial Day.
Former President of the Veteran's Council, Tim Hilton, spoke at the event.
Hilton told the crowd that thousands of people from Tippecanoe County have died in combat and on American Soil dealing with the trauma of war.
News 18 spoke with a Gold Star Family.
Those are immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
They explained what days like Memorial Day mean to them.
"It is a great way to spend time together as a family and to teach the younger children the true meaning of Memorial Day," Patti Frist told News 18.
"It's very meaningful from year to year," Dennis Frist explained. "It never loses its touch."
Monday's ceremony was followed up with a dedication on the island honoring those in Tippecanoe County that have earned the Medal of Honor.
That includes William P. Thompson during the Civil War and Thomas E. McCall, Harry J. Michael, and David M. Shoup, all for World War II.