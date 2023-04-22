Community college to launch new branch of entrepreneurship program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with MatchBOX Coworking Studio to launch their entrepreneurship program in Lafayette this summer.
Program Chair Mark Lowe sat down with News 18's Pari Apostolakos Saturday evening to talk about how the program plans to bring participants from the idea stage of starting a business to the launch stage within three class sessions.
This course is unique in that there are no textbooks or exams involved. However, students can still earn 16 college credit hours by completing the classes.
Lowe said the classes will aim to "Radically connect the student to the community," and "Help [the] student build themselves and become the driver of their own bus."
The first cohort begins their studies in June.