Commissioners warn against possible roadway scam

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh told News 18 two separate incidents have been called in to the Highway Department in the past two weeks.
Both reports claim people identified themselves as county employees and offered to sell residents excess construction materials for their driveways.
Murtaugh said one incident happened along County Road 1025 East. The second happened on East County line road.
Murtaugh says no county employee will ever sell construction materials to residents on the street, and any county employee will have a County ID.
"The fact is, we're not going to be selling excess materials," Murtaugh said. "We don't necessarily have excess materials. Because, those materials can be used on other projects. So, we would never be approaching you asking you to pay for anything as a representative of county government."
The first report received by the county ten days ago stated the person trying to sell materials was in a silver pickup truck with Texas license plates.
"I'm not sure if this person is [claiming to work for the county] to make these folks trust them, I'm not sure what the motivation is behind that," Murtaugh told News 18. "But, again, the county would never go up to a citizen and ask if they would want to purchase any excess supplies."
One person who contacted the county highway department declined to purchase items from the individual. The other purchased some aggregate material for a driveway project.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said the Sheriff's department has reached out to those who contacted County Highway to gather more information. He said there is not a formal investigation happening as of the publication of this article.