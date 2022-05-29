Commerce Chat: Robotic Manufacturing Camp returns

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Each year, Greater Lafayette Commerce organizes the Robotics in Manufacturing Summer Camp, which helps K-8 students explore skills utilized in manufacturing in a fun way.
The week-long camp educates students about the application of new technology in advanced manufacturing, including 3D Printing, coding software, programming, robotics, electrical circuitry and more. It's a wonderful opportunity to introduce students to local manufacturers and career pathways in manufacturing. Plus, the skills they learn can apply to whatever future children may explore.
Camps are offered over the summer in partnership with community organizations like local Boys & Girls Clubs and the YMCA. K-8 students in the Greater Lafayette region are eligible to participate at locations in Tippecanoe, White, and Warren counties.
This year we will have 3-D printers, electrical circuits, coding and, of course, robots," said GLC Workforce Program Coordinator, Jenny Blackburn. "Our goal is for students to develop some skills that they can apply in manufacturing careers, but those skills are really applicable in any industry."
Last year there were 309 campers.
If you have a student interested in participating in the camp, please visit greaterlafayettecommerce.com to find out where to sign up.