Columbian Park Zoo Run Run Returns to in-person race

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After going virtual the last two years, the annual Columbian Park Zoo Run Run is back in-person Saturday.
The 5K walk and run is celebrating its 20th year of raising funds for zoo projects and educational programs.
The annual race will feature around 200 participants this year. The Zoo Run Run has been virtual the past two years due to the pandemic.
While the primary event tomorrow will be in person, there is also still a virtual option available for anyone who can't attend at the zoo.
Prizes will be awarded for three different categories. The top three male and female runners overall will receive an award. There will also be prizes for the top male and female runner under 18, as well as the top male and female runner over 65.
Zoo assistant director Caitlin Laffery told News 18 that in addition to being in person, another popular part of the event is also returning this year.
"Part of that coming back in-person is also the Kids' Fun Run," Laffery said. "So the kids can come out, and they don't need to preregister. They can just show up at 8:15, when it starts. Run a hundred yard dash, and then get some really fun participation prizes at the end."
After the kids' fun run at 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning, the Zoo Run Run's 5K will begin at 8:45 a.m.
Laffery said that although early registration is closed, people can still sign up in person tomorrow morning to run in the race.