Columbian Park Zoo accepting applications for summer programs

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Columbian Park Zoo is on a search for interns for this coming summer. They're looking for college students and recent graduates to join the hands-on learning environment.
The internship opportunities include multiple focus -areas in both Animal and Education. All academic majors are encouraged to apply.
Those who apply must be ready to commit 20 hours a week with a 13 week minimum. Within those weeks flexible scheduling is available to accommodate other class and work schedules.
"I have actually only been an intern here since January and I have learned so much", says current Intern Samantha Markham," It continues to amaze me how much I've learned in only the short amount of time I've been here. But it is such an incredible and enriching experience that I get to dive in head first."
The Zoo also has another summer program for teens.
The program is for students ages of 14 to 17 years old who have an interest is exploring animal-related careers. Teens with an interest in any career field are encouraged to apply for the volunteer service.
Overall the goal is to help kids create transferable job skills such as customer service, time management, professional conduct, leadership and more.
"Those teens selected to the program get to work alongside Zoo staff all summer. They get to help with education programs. They help take care of the animals. They get to help take animals out and teach the public about those animals. So it's a great thing to explore maybe a zoo career at that age," says Assistant Education Director Courtney Nave.
The deadline for the teen program application is Friday March 10. You can find the link to apply here.
The deadline for the intern program is Monday March 6. You can find the application here.