...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Columbian Park Zoo accepting applications for summer programs

Summer programs for teens and interns allow them to work with animals at the zoo, like Prince.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Columbian Park Zoo is on a search for interns for this coming summer. They're looking for college students and recent graduates to join the hands-on learning environment.

The internship opportunities include multiple focus -areas in both Animal and Education. All academic majors are encouraged to apply.

Those who apply must be ready to commit 20 hours a week with a 13 week minimum. Within those weeks flexible scheduling is available to accommodate other class and work schedules.

"I have actually only been an intern here since January and I have learned so much", says current Intern Samantha Markham," It continues to amaze me how much I've learned in only the short amount of time I've been here. But it is such an incredible and enriching experience that I get to dive in head first."

The Zoo also has another summer program for teens. 

The program is for students ages of 14 to 17 years old who have an interest is exploring animal-related careers. Teens with an interest in any career field are encouraged to apply for the volunteer service.

Overall the goal is to help kids create transferable job skills such as customer service, time management, professional conduct, leadership and more.

"Those teens selected to the program get to work alongside Zoo staff all summer. They get to help with education programs. They help take care of the animals. They get to help take animals out and teach the public about those animals. So it's a great thing to explore maybe a zoo career at that age," says Assistant Education Director Courtney Nave.

The deadline for the teen program application is Friday March 10. You can find the link to apply here.

The deadline for the intern program is Monday March 6. You can find the application here.

