Columbian Park shooting under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred before 9 p.m. Saturday at Columbian Park.
Multiple rounds were fired near the park. There were no reported injuries.
Sunday officers with the Lafayette Police Department arrested Heath G.
Fletcher of Lafayette in relation to the shooting.
He is charged with Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Police said this appears to have been a targeted shooting, and there is no active threat to the community.
The Department will be increasing its patrol around Columbian Park Sunday and Monday.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department by phone at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)-78-CRIME.