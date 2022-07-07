Columbian Park hosts first-ever adult-day camp

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Adults yearning for a little taste of Summer nostalgia have now gotten that chance.
Columbian Park Zoo is teaming up with the Lafayette Aviators to host Camp Wahnahakalugee Adult Day Camps.
20 adults ranging from 18 to 72 did crafts, engaged in animal encounters, and of course, snack time.
The zoo's adult day camps are more immersive than the kid's camp, and these first two camps were highly requested by the community.
"We think camps are not just for kids, animals are not just for kids and we wanted to incorporate adults as well," Assistant Zoo Director, Caitlin Laffery said. "This is something we've heard from the community for a few years now and we were finally able to implement it this year. We're really excited about it."
Adult day camp is nearly the same as kids day camp, with a few extra privileges.
"We can trust our adults a little bit better," Laffery said. "We assume our adults will follow directions maybe a little bit better than our kiddos. So behind the scenes with penguins is something we're not doing with our kiddos camp. That's something for our adults only."
The Zoo also teamed up with the Aviators, and part of the Adult Day Camp experience was admission to the Aviators game and a free food and beer voucher for Thursday night's game.
The zoo is also hosting an adult day camp next month.
As of this morning, there was only one spot remaining.