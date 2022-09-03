Columbian Park celebrates Labor Day weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the long weekend begins, folks in the Greater Lafayette area celebrated Labor Day at Columbian Park.
There were several family-family activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Some of those included a car show, train rides, food trucks, pedal boat riding, and even free admissions for the Columbian Park Zoo were given out.
Local unions and city leaders were also in attendance. Tippecanoe Building Trades President, Steve Snyder says Labor Day isn't just about having a three-day weekend. It's about celebrating the hard work people contribute to keep society running.
"More importantly, it's not just union workers that need to be celebrating today, everybody who works for a living needs to be celebrating today," Snyder said. "We need to collectively recognize our inherit value that we have in the workforce, especially today now more than ever."
Columbian Park has held a Labor Day celebration for 42 years, and Snyder told News 18 that it's important to keep that tradition going.
"It's got some deep roots in the community, and I believe it's very important to continue this legacy and to have this day to give back and enjoy each other's company," he said. "Really more importantly, union and nonunion workers, today is the day for everybody to recognize their collective value that they have in the workforce market today."
Notable people who joined in the festivities were Sheila Klinker and Wabash Township Trustee, Angel Valentin.