'Club 53' returns to create fun, inclusive space

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After debuting last year, one Greater Lafayette organization is ready to bring back a popular series of events. Organizers hope the monthly fundraisers draw big crowds and even bigger smiles.
"It's something that they don't typically get to do, but people their age get to do," The Arc of Tippecanoe County Executive Director, Milissa O'Hern said.
After a successful first season, The Arc of Tippecanoe County is ready to kick off season two of Club 53. The Arc works with people who have developmental disabilities. O'Hern says Club 53 allows them to experience a party atmosphere in a safe environment.
"They get in, there's a live DJ, there is a bartender serving nonalcoholic frozen drinks with little umbrellas and everything in them," O'Hern said.
Club 53, named in honor of The Arc's founding in 1953, is about as unique as it is fun.
"We started looking around and there was one other nightclub like this in the country, in Baltimore," O'Hern said.
In its first round, Club 53 drew people from across Tippecanoe County.
"It gives me something to do. It's fun," board member, Micah Shaw said.
Shaw is one of the Club 53 regulars, and he told News 18 that participating in the event helps people connect with each other.
"To be included as one, to get out into your community to do events, maybe not just once a month," Shaw said. "Maybe with other things as well. With other Arc events."
O'Hern is hoping the monthly fundraiser draws big crowds.
"I would love to see the gym to capacity, but that's just me," she said. "I want to see everybody come and have a good time. If we ran out of drinks and popcorn, I would be thrilled."
Although Shaw is a self-described extrovert who naturally loves meeting people, he says Club 53 is a good time for everyone.
"I would encourage anybody that would want to or not even want to get out and, you know, give you something to do," he said.
That's something to do four different times this fall, with the first Club 53 of the season happening on Saturday.
Saturday night's Club 53 runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The event will take place at Bauer Family Resources on Fountain Street in Lafayette.
The cost is $20 per person.
O'Hern says all proceeds will help fund The Arc's other events throughout the year.