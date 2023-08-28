Clinton County becomes the first in the state with West Nile carrying mosquito

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County was the first county Indiana to catch a mosquito carrying the West Nile virus this summer.
Now, 45 counties are reporting mosquitos with the virus, including Tippecanoe County.
After this year's round of sentinel testing of mosquitoes, the Clinton County Health Department found the first case of West Nile virus in Indiana.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), West Nile Virus continues to be the leading cause of viral disease spread by insects in the United States.
The report says in 2021, 49 states and the District of Columbia reported more than 3,000 arboviral disease cases. Nearly all of those cases were West Nile Virus. Close to 2,100 people with the virus were hospitalized and 227 died.
Clinton County Health Department Administrator, Rodney Wann, says there have not been any human cases in the area after the West Nile mosquito citing.
"Unfortunately, Clinton County was the first county in the state this year everyone gets that dubious honor, I think, at some point to have the first West Nile virus mosquito trapped in our county," Wann told WLFI.
Wann also noted that people should be applying a form of repellant when going outdoors. He added that covering the face, neck, arms, and legs is also key while being outside.