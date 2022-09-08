CityBus Flex Service marks 1 year in operation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Residents near downtown Lafayette have been taking advantage of an on-demand transit service for the past year. Now officials say the program could expand because of the success.
The CityBus Flex Service has been in operation since August of last year. The program is an on-demand transit service.
Residents along a route from Wabash Avenue to the Overlook Pointe Apartments on Elston Road can download the Flex app. People can use the app to book a time when they want to be picked up within the Flex zone.
CityBus Operations Manager, Bryan Walck told News 18 that after a slow start, more than 4,000 people have used the service. He says many riders have been taking it to get to the CityBus Center in downtown Lafayette.
"The folks in the corridor have been really responding well to using the service and to using it as that bridge, the connection to get them onto the rest of the system," Walck said. "What we've found is that the majority of folks, once they know that the service is available, they are able to use it. And it provides that lifeline that we see that people really need to participate in the community."
Walck says CityBus could expand the Flex service and use it in different ways in the future. The service area has already expanded twice.
It now includes the Payless on Beck Lane and the IU Health Urgent Care Center on Old U.S. 231. Walck also adds, in addition to seeing a steady increase in the number of riders, the Flex service zone has also expanded due to demand.
"There was a need for two, we call them service bubbles if you will, that we added on the south side of town at the IU Arnett clinic south and at the Payless on Old US 231," Walck said. "So we've modified the service as we've responded to demand to get people where they're going as safely and efficiently as possible."
Walck told News 18 that CityBus has identified other underserved areas where the Flex service could expand in the future.
For now, however, he says the focus is on improving the efficiency of the current service zone.