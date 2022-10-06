City of Crawfordsville receive EPA grant to redevelop brownfield sites

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Communities in Crawfordsville could see redevelopment in the near future.
The city received a $300,000 EPA grant fund to spruce up properties that are considered brownfield sites.
Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment is delayed due to the presence of hazardous contaminants or pollutants. The grants will be used for environmental site assessments, reusing planning activities, and engaging with the community.
Areas that will be considered will primarily be on the former industrial areas on the southeast side of the city, as well as on the north side. Director of Operations, Dale Petrie says these properties can make room for a growing city.
"Crawfordsville is growing, but we're kind of landlocked. Physically we are a small community, and so we'd like to redevelop properties that are within the city limits if we can do so," Petrie said. "It makes for good business sense, reduces the tax base, and puts properties that aren't used right now back onto the economic development books."
A few places that will be considered for redevelopment include the old hospital parking lot off of Market Street, the power plant off of U.S. 231, as well as the railroad depot and two buildings off of Green Street.
A public meeting will be held at Fusion 54 on Thursday, October 13.