Circumcision Protest comes to Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An activist group is touring the Midwest to speak out against circumcision of newborns.
Their latest stop is Tippecanoe County.
Bloodstained Men gathered in Lafayette this afternoon at the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and South Street.
The CEO of Bloodstained Men, David Atkinson called circumcision an act of violence and genital mutilation. He said it should be up to every individual how they want their genitals to look and function.
"You don't need to choose anything [regarding circumcision of a child]. You can just let your children's genitals develop normally. Leave them alone, and everything will be fine."
The group hopes their demonstrations will make future parents decide not to circumcise their children.
"We are opposed to discrimination based on an individual's religious or cultural or ethnic background," he said when asked about circumcision that is tied to cultural or religious practices. "And this is why we oppose the genital mutilation of all children, regardless of the motivations of the perpetrator and regardless of the religious beliefs of the victim's parents."
From Indiana the group will move on to Bloomington, Illinois.