Christmas tree arrives at Memorial Great Hall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of its annual Christmas tree Monday afternoon.
The Purdue Memorial Great Hall was filled with the smell of pine needles as workers dragged in a 25-foot-tree. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., Purdue President Mitch Daniels will light up the locally donated tree. Elizabeth Zelt of the Purdue Student Union Board shares where this year's tree came from.
"It is over in Lafayette. It was in a neighborhood in somebody's front yard," Zelt said. "They were just looking to get rid of it and clear out some room in their driveway. It was kind of overcrowded."
The next step after today's placement is the decorating and styling of the tree. There's only two days till the lighting meaning all hands on deck.
Zelt who heads the Spirits and Traditions Committee feels a sense of relief this year.
"So the Spirits and Traditions committee of the Purdue Student Union Board gets to decorate the tree," Zelt said. "We're a little less rushed this year, usually we have tree lighting Tuesday night, so we're decorating it all night Monday to get ready for that. This year, since it is on Wednesday, we get to decorate it tonight and all day tomorrow, so we have a lot of fun doing that. It's so much fun to do."
Not only is the tree lighting event coming up, but another Holiday event put on by the Purdue Student Union Board.
"Breakfast with Santa will be here December 10th it will be here in the union from 8 to 11 a.m. There's going to be food, Santa will be here, we're going to have letters to Santa," Zelt said.
Crafts and readings from Mrs. Claus will also take place.
No tickets are required for breakfast with Santa, but the food does cost money and can be paid for at the event.
Visitors are encouraged to enter through the hotel entrance or near Grant Street Parking garage.