Cherry Lane to receive improvements for golf courses

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new golf clubhouse and more improvements will be coming to golf courses in West Lafayette.
The West Lafayette City Council approved an ordinance to reroute a portion of Cherry Lane for to build the new clubhouse.
A tunnel will stretch underneath Cherry Lane to connect the Ackerman-Allen and Kampen golf courses. That will help golf carts and pedestrians avoid crossing the street and meeting traffic.
Other projects include a roundabout at the entrance and a longer bike path. Public Works Director for the City of West Lafayette, Ben Anderson said the trail will be connected to major roadways.
"Obviously, the road project aspect of getting a master plan done on Cherry Lane for a trail connection between U.S. 231 and Northwestern Avenue is big for the neighborhood and for Purdue campus on the outer edge there with connectivity to the athletic complexes, nature trails, and the things that are out there on Cherry Lane," Anderson said.
Anderson also told News 18 that this project will bring more people to West Lafayette.
"I see it as a benefit of being able to have a larger clubhouse there to host bigger tournaments for golf outings, which always brings more people to West Lafayette," he said.
Cherry Lane is expected to be closed to traffic in late Nov. of 2022.
The project is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023.