Changing job market impacts hiring for local organization

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One community after school care organization is looking for help, and the current job market has changed the hiring process for them.
Lafayette Urban Ministry is currently seeking paid program aides and bus drivers for their after school childcare program. The back-to-school season is the toughest for recruiting these positions.
Increasingly competitive wages from employers across the community has LUM considering eventually upping their pay scale.
The starting pay for their open positions is currently $15 per hour.
"We're finding now that, since a lot of companies in town have raised their wage to $15 an hour, that we're even considering at some point increasing it to make sure that we're competitive," Pablo Malavenda, Executive Program Director at LUM, said.
The organization has also changed its strategy when bringing in applicants for an interview.
"We've seen we're still getting the quantity of applications," Malavenda told News 18. "But, we have to invite a lot more individuals to interview with us to get half a dozen to actually show up."
Malavenda said the wage increase they've discussed likely wouldn't happen for years.
LUM is currently on the lookout for volunteers as well, the commitment would likely be weekly or biweekly.