Chaing to prioritize student wellbeing first full year as Purdue president

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Students are back on campus at Purdue University.
This marks the beginning of President Mung Chiang's first full school year at the helm.
As Boilermakers return to campus, the university says none of the students are in temporary housing and some three person rooms are being turned into doubles.
President Chiang has placed an emphasis on four goals for his presidency.
Working towards expanding the Purdue Airport, providing broadband internet to rural communities, expanding the tech corridor through central Indiana and working closely with the nation's capital in tech diplomacy and national security.
"Having this new [airport] terminal is a necessary condition, but it's not a sufficient condition. We are working hard," He said. "And because of the vibrant growth and job creation here in Greater Lafayette perhaps there is now perhaps more demand than in the past. However, let's also be careful not to get ahead of the curve too much. There is no guarantee."
Chiang says he is making student wellbeing a priority by building two new university residences.
He says these buildings, coming in 2025 and 2026, will make more housing available to outpace the amount of students coming to campus, which he says is a number that will "plateau." The new buildings will have about 1,900 beds.
"I wish that buildings could be constructed overnight," he said. "This month compared to a year ago this month, year over year, we have added another 5%, about 700 beds."
Chiang says psychological support will be more readily available for students.
"We invested additional resources, increasing staffing and also elevating salaries to keep the staff we have. So that they can offer the right level of expertise with a simple goal, and that is, no student who needs, seeks psychological support will ever have to wait for the first or return appointments," he said.
And speaking of student wellbeing, as we've previously reported, a crowd formed around Mackey Arena in February where several students were treated for minor injuries while trying to get ahold of men's basketball season tickets.
Chiang tweeted after the madness at Mackey that "Crowd management training will be updated."
"We have decided that we are going to innovate how those tickets will be distributed in the future," he said. "So, coming up, you're going to see student-originated innovative ideas, and using electronic methods that respect fan enthusiasm levels but, at the same time, avoid the need of such physical possibilities altogether."
As for the proposed plan from state officials to pump millions of gallons of water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon, Chiang says he does not see Purdue as an "arbiter" in that planning process, but says individual faculty members can weigh in with their expertise.
This is the University's 12th year of keeping tuition frozen, and Chiang says this year's incoming class is the most competitive yet since the beginning of the Common App, with an admission rate of 50%.