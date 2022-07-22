Celery Bog Nature Area holding Nature Camps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Each week, around 50 kids gather for Nature Camps at the Celery Bog Nature Area.
It's a great opportunity for kids ages 6 through 12 to learn about the nature around them.
Nature Camp at the Celery Bog is entering it's last week, and each week has a theme. Next week's theme is feathered friends, where the kids can learn all there is to know about birds.
The camp prioritizes education, but it also makes sure kids have fun while learning.
"Each day we start with a hike," Nature Camp Counselor, Sarah Vah Hoosier said. "We do lots of fun activities, crafts, and games. Every day, the kids go home with something to show their parents, they're always super excited and telling everybody about their new favorite insect,"
There are even guest speakers from the community that come in to teach the kids expert information.
"Personally I think there's been a disconnect in recent years between children and nature," Vah Hoosier said. "It's really refreshing to see kids that are interested in the community coming out and being really interested in what they're learning and taking some of that knowledge home with them."
Registration for the summer is closed, but keep an eye out for it during the winter to register your kids for next summer.
Director of Celery Bog Nature Area and Lilly Nature Center, Dan Dunten, adds that it's especially great to be able to have experts come and speak to the kids because they are a great resource right in our community.