Cause of restaurant fire ruled accidental, none injured

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The cause of a fire Sunday afternoon at Mitchell's Mexican Grill in Delphi has been ruled accidental. A post on the Delphi Fire Department Facebook page said nobody was injured.
A Carroll County dispatcher said a passerby called 9-1-1 after seeing smoke coming from the building at 120 N Washington Street around 2:18 p.m.
"Firefighters made an aggressive advancement and found fire in the attic and exterior walls," the Delphi Fire Department wrote in their Facebook post. In about 30 minutes the fire was put out.
Delphi Fire said the Delphi Police Department, Carroll County E-911, Carroll County EMS Medic 3, Camden Jackson Township Fire Department and Duke Energy assisted in fighting this fire. News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.