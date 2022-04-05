 Skip to main content
Cause of death released for Monticello fire victims

Stephanie and Mya Thompson

The White County Coroner has confirmed both Stephanie and Mya Thompson died of smoke inhalation when their Monticello home caught on fire in February. 

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — The White County Coroner's office has confirmed to News 18 the causes of death for both victims of a Monticello fire. 

Stephanie Thompson and her daughter Mya died of smoke inhalation and were found by crews working on the fire burning their home on Feb. 17.

The Monticello community gathered in the Twin Lakes High School Main gym in February to remember Stephanie — who worked for the State Police — and Mya, a junior at Twin Lakes.

News 18 has been told by multiple agencies that a news release was sent out when the cause of death was determined. However, News 18 did not receive a release.

