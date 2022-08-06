CASA holds 13th Annual Cycling Challenge

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — CASA held its 13th Annual Cycling Challenge on Saturday.
This is the 11th year the group has held it at the SIA Test Track in Lafayette.
The challenge to test individuals and teams to test their endurance over a 24-hour period while raising funds for children in need.
Money raised supports the Tippecanoe County Court Appointed Special Advocate program in its efforts to enrich the lives of abused and neglected children in the county. CASA Executive Director Coleen Connor told News 18 that she hopes riders will have a positive take away.
"Well first of all, I hope they take away a fun and safe event for themselves, and that they can feel good about what they've done as they travel around this 2.3 mile track," Connor said. "They have the ability to build camaraderie with other riders and see what it's like that every lap they take they are building and helping the needs of the children in our community."
The challenge started Saturday, and will end Sunday at 10 a.m.