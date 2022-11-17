Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022.
Carroll Schools teacher Jessica Young received the award from The Art Education Association of Indiana. Young has worked at Carroll Elementary School since 2011.
She began her art teaching career as a part-time instructor to revive an art program gutted by budget cuts. Young saw immediate success.
Midway through her very first year on the job, the school board voted to create a full-time position for her.
Young has also helped train young and upcoming teachers in recent years.