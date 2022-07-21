Carroll County 4-H Fair-goers beat the heat

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — The ongoing heat wave might make conditions uncomfortable, but it didn't stop people from enjoying their day at the Carroll County 4-H Fair.
There was also a big pork and bacon cookout, a farmer's market, as well as several vendors handing out all kinds of delicious food.
Of course, livestock such as goats, hogs, and cattle were also showcased at the fair.
Fair organizers say that despite the hot weather, attendance has been excellent.
"Carroll County Fair is coming back to what it used to be, it's normalcy," 1st Vice President of the Carroll County 4-H Exhibit Association, Chris Chastain said.
"So our fair may be a little bit different than some other counties. We are very family-oriented, and so a lot our things focus on what the 4-Hers are doing, so our families have come out in masses to support their kids, their grandkids, nieces, and nephews," 4-H Extension Educator, Joanne Lytton said.
In addition to livestock, companion animals such as dogs, cats, llamas, and horses are also featured. Some of those companion animals also wear costumes.
Tomorrow is the final day of the Carroll County 4-H Fair.