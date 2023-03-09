 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Career Plus Chats helping local students connect with industry leaders

  • 0
Greater Lafayette Commerce bringing industry leaders to students

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce has built on to their Career Plus Program by adding a new chat aspect. The Career Plus Pathway was created back in the fall of 2022 to help area students know their options for after high school.

These new chats bring students and local industry experts together in conversation. Educators throughout the Tippecanoe County School area can request guest speakers on topics most relevant for their students.

Students can then video chat with those specific professionals. The chats are recorded as well for any other educator to share with their class.

"The biggest thing and what career plus really defines is a high-wage in-demand job that also has tuition assistance and tuition reimbursement benefits along with that," says Greater Lafayette Commerce Director of Workforce Development Kara Webb.

Career Plus is in all schools in the Greater Lafayette area except West Lafayette schools. The plan is to have Career Plus begin there next school year. 

For more information on the program you can find the link to their site here.

Recommended for you