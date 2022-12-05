Car dealership collecting toys to support foster care

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Hyundai of Lafayette is collecting toys all month for children awaiting foster care placement.
Hyundai of Lafayette is asking for donations of all kinds of toys for any age new or unopened. They're partnering with the Isaiah 117 House which is a national charity that is new to Lafayette.
Emily Sampson is one of the program coordinators for the Tippecanoe County 117 house and explains who these donations will help.
"Children that are experiencing that transition from when they are removed from unsafe homes until a foster family or relative replacement can be found for them," Sampson said. "Often they can't take anything with them when they're entering foster care. And so having items that are brand new, just for them, that haven't been loved on by anybody else. That makes a big difference."
Holly Hess is the other program coordinator for the organization and knows what even the smallest donation can do for a kid.
"It helps restore some of their dignity and help reduce some of the trauma they may be experiencing that day," Hess said.
In honor of the holiday and to spread awareness of their toy collection Bob Rohrman Hyundai will be hosting a special guest free for all to meet.
"So we have Santa coming here to Rohrman Hyundai (Tuesday) night from 5 to 7 o'clock. For pictures, hot cocoa, candy canes, and we are collecting toys during that time."
All donations can be dropped off at Bob Rohrman Hyundai of Lafayette during their business hours.
The Isaiah 117 Lafayette location is hoping to be open by next year according to the program coordinators.