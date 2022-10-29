 Skip to main content
Car crashes through Lafayette diner

B&N Diner crash damage

Crews work to rebuild a wall at B&N Diner on Sagamore Parkway. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was at B&N Diner in Lafayette when a car crashed through the business' wall. This viewer asked not to be named.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday.

News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named.

He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.

His wife was thrown to the ground and taken to a local hospital along with other injured patrons.

The diner currently has a voice message on their answering machine confirming they are closed for repairs because of this crash.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the owners pay for the damages. 

News 18 has reached out to Lafayette Police and the owners of B&N Diner for comment but has not heard back as of the publication of this article.

