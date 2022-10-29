Car crashes through Lafayette diner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday.
News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named.
He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
His wife was thrown to the ground and taken to a local hospital along with other injured patrons.
The diner currently has a voice message on their answering machine confirming they are closed for repairs because of this crash.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the owners pay for the damages.
News 18 has reached out to Lafayette Police and the owners of B&N Diner for comment but has not heard back as of the publication of this article.