Candle light vigil to remember Twin Lakes HS student to be held

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes High School is holding a prayer vigil tonight for a recent graduate who died unexpectedly on Sunday.
News 18 spoke with Kayvion "KJ" Jackson at a demonstration over racial injustice back in 2020. Jackson died this weekend at the age of 17, and has lived in Monticello since 2008.
Jackson excelled in football and track, and had signed a letter of intent to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University.
White County coroner Anthony Deibel told News 18 that he's waiting on pathology reports before announcing the cause of Jackson's death. That could take six days to two weeks.
The prayer vigil starts Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the Twin Lakes High School Football field.
