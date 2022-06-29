Canal Days returns this Saturday

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Carroll County's biggest events of the year is back this weekend.
Canal Days is this Saturday at Canal Park in Delphi.
This year's event is special because there will be no COVID mandates.
You can check out the canal boat and take a ride down the scenic path.
You can also wander over to the blacksmith shop, schoolhouse, and other sites that will have you step back into time.
Food and shop vendors will also be open, and there will also be fun for the kids as well.
"Our park was designed with kids in mind," Executive Director, Mike Tetrault said. "The museum is fun, and we have all of our volunteers and the boat ride. Sometimes they get a little distracted, and they're more interested in the turtles. But there's fun for the whole family all around."