Canal Days returns in full swing

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon.
The Wabash and Erie Canal Museum was able to kick off Canal Days in full swing after scaling back for the last two years due to the pandemic.
"We were excited that case numbers are low enough where we can our pre-COVID routine, so to speak, and to have lots of things open for people to do," Mike Tetrault said. "We've had vendors out in the village, we've had all of our buildings open, we've had tons of boat rides, we've been kind of operating on full capacity here."
Attendees got to see demonstrations of olden-day skilled trades such as paper making, carpentry, and blacksmithing. They also got to enjoy food from several vendors, as well as old-style pies.
But probably the most notable exhibit is the boat tour along the historic canal. Executive Director Mike Tetrault told News 18 that he's glad to see so many people at this year's festival.
"So our turnout today has been really solid, we've seen our numbers back up to where they were before COVID hit, and that's really exciting for us to see," Tetrault said. "It makes a huge difference for our volunteers because everyone that you see out here, they're volunteering their time, and it's so great to see them interacting with the public and seeing so many people they can talk to."
The original Wabash and Erie Canal extended from Toledo, Ohio down to Evansville, Ind.
Canal Days is held on the Saturday closest to Independence Day.
The next event at the museum is the Kids Fun Day in the Pioneer Village on Aug. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.