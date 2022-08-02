Californian sheriff officials search Logansport garage after business dispute

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport business owner is reeling after his auto garage was raided last week by northern California Sheriff officials. He now faces criminal charges in San Mateo County in California.
Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop is the only person in the world with permission to build and sell 1966 style Batmobiles out of his garage.
A buyer by the name of Sam Anagnostou of California claims Racop frauded him out of his Batmobile. But, Racop tells News 18 Anagnostou missed multiple payments on his vehicle and did not contact Racop for 9 months.
Racop then moved the car to the bottom of his priority list to continue building cars for paying customers.
A complaint was filed against Racop by Anagnostou in 2021 through the San Mateo County Superior Court. It was later dismissed.
There is speculation that the San Mateo County Sheriff conducted this search as a personal favor to Anagnostou.
"From the very beginning, when the San Mateo Deputies walked in the door, I said 'What in the world?'" Racop told News 18. "How did this happen? Why would San Mateo send three men all the way from San Mateo, California to come to Logansport? Pay for their air fare, pay for their hotel, pay for meals. Why?"
The warrant that allowed the search was filed in Cass County on July 18. San Mateo County Sheriff officials searched the business and detained Racop the following day.
"I'm on the side of the law, I love '66 Batman," Racop said. "He was a deputized agent of the law. And this has really been a faith shaker as far as the law goes. Not all police, not all sheriffs of course. But right now, when I see a sheriff car, I have flashbacks."
Racop needs to appear in court in California next month. He says his bank account remains frozen and he has not been told how long the freeze will last.
Racop said he and Anagnostou have only communicated through lawyers for some time now.