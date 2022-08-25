Business park under construction near Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — A business park is under construction on North Ninth Street.
Artisan Electric owners Chris Voglund and Michelle Wood-Voglund are developing the land near the intersection with Swisher Road. Part of a 12,000 square foot building will house Artisan Electric's expanded headquarters.
"It's very difficult (to find) those small, 2,000 square foot spaces, roll-up shop doors, semi truck access, also need good quality internets. ... I think there's a big need for those and you're going to see a lot of those start showing up around the cities," Chris Voglund said, adding that he hopes Woodlund Business Park will serve as a small business incubator.
"We've had the good fortune of having a lot of success and a lot of support over the years," he said. "We're hoping we can do that for other contractors, small business owners, anybody that's getting their first opportunity to get into some leased space, that's what we're trying to focus on."
The business park will also have a focus on ecology and stewardship, including plantings by NICHES Land Trust and plans to power the facility with a solar array.