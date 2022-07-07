Burn ban issued for Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Benton County is now under a burn ban.
The Benton County Board of Commissioners passed the temporary burn ban on Wednesday, after days of dry weather affecting the county's crops and vegetation.
The commissioners enforced the ban in order to, "resolve and request that there be no open burning, trash burning, or discarding of matches, ashes, or any burning materials from vehicles within the confines of Benton County."
They also said that any celebratory events, such as bonfires or cookouts, must be approved and monitored by fire departments.
The order will remain in place until further notice from the Board.