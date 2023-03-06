Budges Drive In open for the 2023 season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A staple of Greater Lafayette is back open for the season and already has the lines coming. Budges Drive In has been in Lafayette ever since 1942.
They serve up burgers, loaded tots, milkshakes and even more drive-in classics. Budges opened last Wednesday March 1 for it's spring and summer season.
The Weaver family who owns the establishment hinted at some new treats and entrees coming throughout the season, but "didn't want to say too much".
"The single most thing we enjoy is nothing better than handing a ice cream out to a little kid and just seeing their face light up," the family shares.
You can find their Facebook page here. This is where you can find updates and specials they may have throughout the season.