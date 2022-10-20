Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Technological advances in breast cancer treatment

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

Southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph will combine with low
humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather
conditions Friday afternoon and early evening.

Avoid open burning if possible Friday afternoon and early
evening.

Savvy Scout Wireless Localizer

A Savvy Scout Wireless Localizer used by IU Health hospitals.  It is the size of a staple.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Advances in technology are making breast cancer treatment more tolerable for patients.

IU Health shared one of the things they've been using to help in the removal of cancerous tumors.

The traditional method involved placing wires around the tumor at the West Lafayette office. This can be uncomfortable and requires surgery the same day.

Now, IU Health uses the Savvy Scout Wireless Localizer. The staple-size device is place in the breast to help surgeons find the tumors.

The device can stay in the body without making the patient uncomfortable. That means surgery can then be scheduled for a different day.

Advances in technology are making breast cancer treatment more tolerable for patients.

"We and the O.R. have a probe, and when the probe is placed onto the chest, it starts beeping as it detects the wireless localizer and the closer you get to the tumor which contains the localizer, the quicker it beeps," Dr. Luke Gerges said. In the O.R. they actually have a distance measurer that tells them how close they are to the tumor."

The device also allows surgeons to get a more accurate and precise cut when removing cancerous tumors.

